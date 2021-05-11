KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County health officials announced Tuesday the county’s 86th death related to COVID-19.
The 70-year-old man had been hospitalized, the county health department said in a news release.
The county has seen 2,554 cases since the start of the pandemic, and had 68 active coronavirus cases Tuesday, according to state data. Another 300 cases were listed as probable.
The county had a positivity rate Tuesday of 1.96% and a case per 100,000 rate of 7.44.
A little more than 7,700 of the county’s 26,868 residents have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, which accounts for about 28.8% of the population.
