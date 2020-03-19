SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.VA. — In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by the CDC and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of social distancing, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has decided to cancel all hunter education courses until further notice.
Safety is the WVDNR’s top priority for West Virginia’s hunters. For more information on COVID-19 and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources recommendations on prevention and preparation, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov.
The WVDNR reminds all West Virginians that online courses are available for a fee. Click one of the links below to access these courses:
http://www.hunter-ed.com/westvirginia
http://www.huntercourse.com/usa/westvirginia
http://www.hunteredcourse.com/westvirginia
Once you pass the course from one of the links provided, immediately print your certificate and contact a local district office or WVDNR headquarters to schedule your Alternative Delivery exam, which includes both written and “hands-on” elements, as well as a portion on the proper handling of a firearm. We can schedule these individuals in one-hour increments.
To schedule your Alternative Delivery exam, call:
District 1 304-825-6787 Farmington
District 2 304-822-3551 Romney
District 3 304-924-6211 French Creek
District 4 304-256-6945 Beckley
District 5 304-756-1023 Alum Creek
District 6 304-420-4550 Parkersburg
HQ 304-558-2784 South Charleston
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.