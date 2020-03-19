W.Va. DNR

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.VA. — In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by the CDC and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of social distancing, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has decided to cancel all hunter education courses until further notice.

Safety is the WVDNR’s top priority for West Virginia’s hunters. For more information on COVID-19 and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources recommendations on prevention and preparation, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov.

The WVDNR reminds all West Virginians that online courses are available for a fee. Click one of the links below to access these courses:

http://www.hunter-ed.com/westvirginia

http://www.huntercourse.com/usa/westvirginia

http://www.hunteredcourse.com/westvirginia

http://www.beasafehunter.org

http://www.NRAHE.org

Once you pass the course from one of the links provided, immediately print your certificate and contact a local district office or WVDNR headquarters to schedule your Alternative Delivery exam, which includes both written and “hands-on” elements, as well as a portion on the proper handling of a firearm. We can schedule these individuals in one-hour increments.

To schedule your Alternative Delivery exam, call:

District 1 304-825-6787 Farmington

District 2 304-822-3551 Romney

District 3 304-924-6211 French Creek

District 4 304-256-6945 Beckley

District 5 304-756-1023 Alum Creek

District 6 304-420-4550 Parkersburg

HQ 304-558-2784 South Charleston

