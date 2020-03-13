West Virginia schools will close at the end of the school day Friday and remain closed until further notice due to the threat of the coronavirus COVID-19, Gov. Jim Justice said.
Justice made the announcement shortly after the decision was made to cancel all extracurricular activities early Friday morning.
"I'm closing the schools, that's all there is to it," Justice said in a press conference. "We'll close the schools for as long as we have to close the schools."
Although there are no confirmed cases of the virus in West Virginia, Justice said he without a doubt knows it's present.
"We know it's here, let's be real. We just haven't found it, but it's got to be here," he said.
Many have expressed concern over the children who get their main sources of food from the school system, and according to State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch, state officials have been preparing for weeks on ways they can support students if the threat were to take place.
Late Thursday night, the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved a waiver for the West Virginia Office of Child Nutrition to prepare to feed children if West Virginia schools were to close due to the outbreak. National Guard officials present during the press conference also said they will be able to assist with getting food supplies for children and communities.
"Within every way we possibly can, we are going to try to take care of those kids," Justice said. "You have to look at my heart and know that in every way we are going to try to take care of those kids. There's times in your life when you have to say we're going to take care of every single person in this state.
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.