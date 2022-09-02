CUMBERLAND — Allegany County's commissioners and Maryland Secretary of Health Dennis R. Schrader appointed Margaret Wright, a registered nurse, as acting health officer for the county.
According to the local health department, Wright will assume her new duties Sept. 7.
She succeeds Jenelle Mayer, who earlier this week said she is stepping down after serving as the county's health officer for six years.
Wright’s interim appointment will continue until a permanent health officer for Allegany County is appointed.
As acting health officer, Wright will work closely with the Maryland Department of Health and local partners, and have powers and duties of a health officer assigned by law and delegated by the Maryland secretary of health.
Wright began her nursing career in 1987 as an oncology nurse at Memorial Hospital with an associate’s degree in nursing from Allegany College of Maryland.
She joined the Allegany County Health Department in 1989 as a home health nurse and now serves the organization as director of physical health and nursing.
In 2005, Wright graduated summa cum laude from the University of Maryland with a bachelor of science in nursing.
According to ACHD, she has extensive clinical and program management experience and has spent the majority of her career in public health, with a focus on programs for very young children and the elderly.
“Working in public health has been an extremely fulfilling experience for me,” Wright said via press release. “It is very rewarding to be able to develop and implement programs and to provide services and resources to Allegany County, particularly to protect and support our most vulnerable populations.”
