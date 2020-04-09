MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — More than a dozen West Virginia University students have tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said Wednesday night.
Officials said it is believed the students returned to private, off-campus residences upon returning to Morgantown.
WVU campuses have been closed and access to buildings has been unavailable since March 20. There is no indication that the students have been on campus, officials said.
The Monongalia County Health Department and WVU have been working to retrace affected students’ movements and is contacting those with whom the students may have been in close contact.
“We cannot reiterate enough that students need to be taking this virus seriously and follow all of executive orders issued by Gov. Jim Justice as well as health precaution guidelines outlined by our local health officials,” Dean of Students Corey Farris said. “To not do so is putting not only your fellow students’ health at risk, but the health and well-being of our entire Morgantown community.”
The university has maximized the number of employees who are working from home, and alternative instruction for students began March 30.
