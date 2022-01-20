ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan, who tested positive for COVID-19 in December, said via Twitter Thursday that his wife, Yumi Hogan, has the virus.
“As part of our weekly testing regimen, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19,” he said. “Having been vaccinated and boosted, she is only experiencing mild symptoms. She will quarantine at Government House. I received negative rapid and PCR tests.”
State, local cases
The Maryland Department of Health Thursday reported 8,897 new COVID-19 cases, 70 additional deaths, and 68 fewer hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
The daily COVID-19 case rate was 18% statewide, 28.2% in Allegany County, 24.97% in Garrett County and 29.18% in Washington County.
The seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people was 118.97 statewide, 172.17 in Allegany County, 109.18 in Garrett County and 148.94 in Washington County.
