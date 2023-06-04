CUMBERLAND — Allegany County officials are working on a plan that could help established and new food and beverage retailers take their businesses to the next level.
County officials are taking the initial steps to create the Allegany County Food & Beverage Manufacturing Cooperative. News of the effort was announced during a recent meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners.
To fund the co-op, the county is seeking $200,000 from the federal Appalachian Regional Commission, which would be matched with a $200,000 contribution from the county.
The co-op facility would provide space for storage, packaging, distribution and some manufacturing. County officials said the objective is to support local entrepreneurs with expansion plans and improve access to capital for the businesses.
Jeff Barclay, county economic development director, said the project is in its early stages.
“It’s in its infancy at this point but we think it is a good idea,” Barclay said. “We’ve had a number of food and beverage folks, for one reason or another, that have a small space, which can be limiting.
“If they ever tried to move toward doing industrial production to sell their product outside the area and bring outside money into the area, they could utilize the assistance offered by the co-op.”
A summary compiled by the county for a funding request says, “Allegany County has been fortunate to have a number of food/beverage entrepreneurial established businesses in the county over the last several years. Charis Winery, Basecamp Coffee, Western Maryland Lemonade, Queen City Creamery and multiple breweries are just a few of the already established food manufacturing businesses within the county.”
Representatives with the Sen. George C. Edwards Economic Development Fund recently announced that Western Maryland Lemonade has been selected to receive $1 million to help the beverage manufacturer expand its operation. Western Maryland Lemonade, currently located at 129 Baltimore St., produces a variety of flavors which are often given names associated with regional school and organizations, including DelFest.
Allegany County has also seen several brewing operations open in recent years, including the 1812, Locust Post and Dig Deep breweries as well as the Route 40 Brewing and Distilling Company.
“In order for these established local businesses to expand to scale manufacturing to distribute their product to points of sale within and outside the region, the need to expand their commercial space, equipment, and funds becomes a necessity,” the summary said. “Many of these businesses simply do not have the means to make this a reality, or they are competing over the same available industrial spaces.”
Allegany County is in the process acquiring a 36,000 square-foot building in LaVale that would be an “ideal location for the project,” according to the county summary. In addition, county officials say there’s the possibility of using existing county-owned space for the venture.
Barclay said the $400,000 in funding, if approved, would be used for a build out and adding refrigeration or processing equipment.
“The idea is where they would pay a nominal rent for a certain amount of space or maybe even share space with another business,” Barclay said. “They wouldn’t have to take on the huge expense of buying a building which can stretch their finances.”
The plan also has the potential, according to the application, for Allegany County to “work with a local community college to develop training and exposure to jobs related to many fields of study, specific to the food and beverage manufacturing industry.”
“We are hopeful for the whole thing,” Barclay said. “We are looking at existing business but it could also attract new entrepreneurs. We’d like to help these businesses get established and grow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.