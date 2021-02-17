CUMBERLAND — The rate of new positive COVID-19 cases in Allegany County is at its lowest point in months, Allegany County health officials said Wednesday.
And the county remains above the state average when it comes to vaccinating residents.
On Wednesday, the county health department reported 21 new cases since Friday and a positivity rate of 2.99%, the lowest its been since mid-October. The state positivity rate was 4.17%
The county's case rate Wednesday was 7.3 per 100,000 population, less than half the state average of 14.92 per 100,000.
"To date, 8,808 Allegany County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with 3,173 people having received both doses," health officials said.
First doses have been received by 12.5% of the county population, while statewide 11.1% of the population has had at least a first dose.
Vaccination appointments at both the health department and the Rawlings clinic were postponed Thursday because of anticipated inclement weather.
