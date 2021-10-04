CUMBERLAND — Three more Allegany County residents died from illness linked to COVID-19 over the weekend, health officials reported Monday.
The three deaths bring the county toll since the start of the pandemic to 236, according to a news release from the county health department.
Health officials also reported 114 new coronavirus cases since Friday, raising the cumulative total to 9,111.
Pfizer booster clinic
The Allegany County Health Department will offer booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Allegany County Fairgrounds Multipurpose Building, 11400 Moss Avenue, Cumberland, Maryland on Friday, October 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In order to obtain a booster shot, individuals must have received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine between January and April 2021 and fit one of the following classifications:
- Age 65 or older.
- Age 50–64 with underlying medical conditions.
- Age 18–49 with underlying medical conditions at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
- Age 18-64 at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupation or location in an institutional setting.
Only those who were initially vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID vaccine can get the Pfizer booster. Those who were vaccinated with Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines cannot get the Pfizer booster shot.
Qualifying individuals can schedule an appointment at one of the booster clinics by visiting health.maryland.gov/allegany and clicking on the “Pfizer Vaccine Booster Clinic” link. Those over age 65 or without internet access can also attend the clinic on a walk-in basis, but preregistration is preferred for anyone able to do so.
Pfizer vaccine boosters may also be available from local pharmacies, urgent care clinics or primary care providers if they carry the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccine clinics
First and second dose vaccines are available Wednesdays at the Allegany County Health Department, 12501 Willowbrook Road, Cumberland. From 9 a.m.-noon, first and second doses of Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines are available. From 1-4 p.m., first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are offered for those age 12 and older. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Vaccinations are free and no appointment is needed.
Free COVID-19 vaccines are also available at local pharmacies, urgent care clinics, pediatric offices, and some primary care providers.
Free testing
As of Oct. 3, 44.7% of Allegany County residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 64.4% of all Marylanders.
Free drive-thru COVID testing is held at the Allegany County Fairgrounds on Mondays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is required, but pre-registration is available at health.maryland.gov/allegany.
