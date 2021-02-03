CUMBERLAND — Health officials on Wednesday created an online form for Allegany County residents interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. And although filling it out does not result in an immediate appointment, it does indicate residents’ interest with the county health department and UPMC Western Maryland, which will eventually meet their request.
The form is located at the website https://health.maryland.gov/Allegany.
Those who fill out the form will provide their name, age, email address and phone number. When the county reaches their priority group and vaccine is available, either a representative of the health department or hospital will call to schedule an appointment.
“We are excited to be able to streamline the COVID-19 vaccination appointment process in Allegany County,” Jenelle Mayer, Allegany County health officer, said.
The county reported 13 new cases Wednesday and five deaths since Monday, raising cumulative totals to 6,218 cases and 189 deaths.
“The new online COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Form will allow community members to submit their information so they can easily be contacted by the Allegany County Health Department or UPMC Western Maryland when vaccination appointments are available for their priority group,” said Jenelle Mayer, Health Officer for Allegany County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.