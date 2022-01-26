CUMBERLAND — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland are dropping at the fastest rate in the nation, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday, as he continued to encourage those eligible to get a booster shot to protect against the highly contagious omicron variant.
Speaking during a Board of Public Works meeting, the governor said hospitalizations were down 35% since peaking at more than 3,400 earlier this month. There were 2,234 coronavirus patients being treated at Maryland hospitals on Wednesday.
“The current data continues to show very encouraging trends,” Hogan said. “As of today, 94.3% of Maryland adults have gotten vaccinated. Sadly, the vast majority of new deaths continue to be people who are unvaccinated and we’re doing everything we can to keep working to get that last 5.7% of the population vaccinated.”
Hogan also reported steep declines in the state case rate, a measure of new coronavirus cases per day, and positivity rate, which also peaked earlier this month.
In Allegany County, where vaccination rates remain low, case data remains behind state averages. Just less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the county health department.
Allegany County topped 15,000 cumulative coronavirus cases Tuesday, and on Wednesday local health officials said five more local residents had died since Monday. The county’s 160.22 case rate was the highest in the state, and more than double the state average of 71.13. The positivity rate was 24.19%, nearly double the state average 12.57%.
Masks restocked
Free KN95 masks have been restocked and are available at the Willowbrook Office Complex from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, health officials said
The masks will also be available at Allegany County Library System branches beginning Monday during regular business hours.
Quantities of KN95 masks are limited to 15 per person.
“ACHD is very happy to be able to provide these masks for the public, and we strongly encourage the use of masks in public spaces to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said health department spokesperson Brenda Caldwell. “We regret the confusion which was caused by the brief supply issue on Monday, resulting in some folks not being able to get masks immediately. We distributed all that we had on-site at the Willowbrook Office Complex and had to briefly suspend distribution while staff retrieved more from our off-site storage.”
The Willowbrook Office Complex also offers a limited supply of N95 masks and cloth masks for anyone who prefers those. N95 masks — which come in smaller quantities — are limited to five per person.
COVID-19 testing sites
ACHD offers free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the fairgrounds from 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
Results typically come back within 48 hours.
Free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests are available by mail and can be ordered at covidtests.gov.
