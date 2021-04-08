CUMBERLAND — While COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly, the health departments in Allegany and Garrett counties face challenges with administering vaccinations partly due to residents who are “vaccine hesitant” or lack internet access.
Those are just some of the obstacles described in COVID-19 vaccine equity plans obtained by the Cumberland Times-News that the counties submitted to the Maryland Department of Health following a stern direction Gov. Larry Hogan issued last week for all jurisdictions in the state.
The plans, that were due Monday, ranged in terms of demands and resources.
“Maryland is a diverse state with each jurisdiction varying in populations,” MDH Deputy Director of Media Relations Charlie Gischlar said via email Tuesday. “Each county drafted their plan in accordance based on the individual needs of their jurisdictions.”
MDH is working with local health departments to identify vulnerable community pockets that need help to get COVID-19 vaccinations.
“The percentage of the eligible population that has been vaccinated is monitored and resources are committed to areas that may need more attention,” Gischlar said. “Bittinger (21522) and Bloomington (21523) have a slightly lower vaccination percentage than the rest of Garrett County and are areas of interest. Midland (21542) has a lower vaccination rate than the remainder of the other Allegany communities.”
The areas are also assessed using measures including vaccination rates, minority constituents, age group distribution, household composition, housing options, educational attainment, financial household and community stability, and access to key resources such as transportation and the internet, he said.
“These nationally validated measures are used to identify vulnerable communities,” Gischlar said. “Maryland has developed a Maryland Equity Vulnerability Index utilizing these variables. Barton (21521) and Little Orleans (21766) in Allegany and Kitzmiller (21538) and Bloomington (21523) in Garrett County have a higher Maryland Equity Vulnerability Index and are also of interest.”
Allegany County’s plan
The Allegany County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine equity plan states it will “make registration easy” by offering pre-registration for the vaccine via online and phone, along with “access to staff who can assist persons to complete the registration process if they have difficulty … or do not have internet access.”
It also mentions the department’s “Vaccine Interest Form” that’s been used to schedule appointments.
“This list is also utilized for vaccination clinics held by our community partners,” the plan states. “When vaccine is received by UPMC Western Maryland, they utilize the master list ensuring that vaccine is equitably distributed within our county.”
The plan lists barriers for residents to get a COVID-19 vaccination, including rural areas with limited access to transportation, minority populations that “may have distrust of the government as well as vaccine hesitancy,” a large elderly population that may need assistance with setting up appointments, limited health literacy among certain populations and low income.
“Allegany County has the third highest poverty rate in the State of Maryland,” the plan states.
The plan covers 12 pages, including one that features an April 2 press release about the area’s anniversary of its first COVID-19 case.
Maryland Department of Health “vaccine summary” data that pertains to Allegany County covers seven pages of the plan.
The additional four pages include 2019 U.S. Census Bureau statistics for Allegany County, and procedures the Allegany County Health Department has been conducting such as holding conversations with its staff, MDH, UPMC Western Maryland and community organizations.
“The public has guided our approach to equitable vaccination distribution,” the report states.
In addition to the local hospital, ACHD will work with state officials, the Area Agency on Aging, senior centers and the NAACP to identify “disproportionately unvaccinated” people and provide them access to vaccinations.
Engagement will include “representatives of trusted community-based organizations” to help schedule people for vaccine clinics.
“Communication” will include “respectful and culturally responsive health education materials,” the plan states and reiterates that ACHD “has launched a media campaign,” which includes press releases issued three times per week that list the latest number of COVID-19 cases and positivity rate, deaths and vaccine administration data.
Vaccination appointments will be made available “when and where people are available,” including on evenings and weekends with help from the National Guard and Maryland Emergency Management Agency Strike Force, the plan states.
Senior Centers, the Area Agency on Aging and medical assistance services will provide transportation for individuals that are homebound, in congregate settings, “or otherwise unable to easily travel to get vaccinated,” the plan states.
“We hope to empower each person in Allegany County to protect themselves through vaccination and continued mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing,” the plan states.
Learn more at https://health.maryland.gov/allegany or call 301-759-5000.
Garrett County’s plan
The Garrett County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine equity plan shares many steps contained in the Allegany County proposal.
It covers 11 pages and discusses significant challenges.
“Garrett County is geographically separated from the rest of Maryland by the Appalachian mountain chain and has historically been isolated and underserved compared to the rest of the state. Garrett County is Maryland’s westernmost county and is home to a high concentration of vulnerable residents who lack access to many services available in all other parts of Maryland,” it states.
“The nearest state-operated mass vaccine site is over (two) hours away (116 miles) and there is no public transportation to reach that site,” the plan states.
The county’s population has traditionally been vaccine hesitant and “there are only two communities with a population of more than 1,000, making it difficult to have vaccine strike teams that will be able to vaccinate a large number of individuals in a specific community,” it states.
“We do not expect to receive support for a Mass Vaccination Site from the state.”
Garrett’s “mountainous topography, severe weather, and considerable distances are barriers to residents accessing health care, including substance abuse treatment outside the county,” the plan states. “The average yearly snowfall is over 100 inches.”
Additionally, “the entire county (614 square miles) has been designated a Medically Underserved Area.”
Garrett County also has a “low income” designation as a Health Professional Shortage Area for primary, dental and mental health care.
“There are no neighborhoods or communities, churches or other institutions where there is a concentration of minority groups,” the plan states. “The median household income is $52,617 compared to $84,805 in Maryland. The population density is 41 persons per square mile as compared to 594 for the State of Maryland.”
Vulnerable populations in Garrett County include people that are age 65 and older, homeless, mentally or developmentally disabled, deaf, blind and located more than 10 miles from a COVID-19 vaccination site.
Garrett County will partner with community groups to transport people to get a COVID-19 vaccination, set up on-site clinics at senior living communities and travel to vaccinate homebound patients.
The plan also lists health department partners including the local education board, emergency services department, local pastoral groups, and the sheriff’s office.
For more, visit garrettheatlh.org or call 301-334-7698.
Garrett vaccinators needed
GCHD wants to hear from people that have a medical background and can help with vaccination efforts.
As vaccine supplies increase, additional vaccinators may be hired as temporary contract employees.
“If you have a health care background and would be available to help vaccinate individuals for COVID-19, please contact us,” Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens said via press release Thursday. “We are interested in speaking with current or retired nurses, paramedics, EMTs, physicians, pharmacists, nurse practitioners, dentists, etc. who have a desire and the time to assist us with our vaccination efforts.”
Anyone interested should call the health department at 301-334-7700.
FSU vaccinations registration
Frostburg State University students can now register for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Students must schedule appointments as no “walk-ups” for vaccinations will be allowed.
A FEMA mobile vaccination unit clinic will immediately be on the FSU campus and appointments will be available each afternoon through April 13.
Appointments are also available at UPMC Western Maryland for FSU students with their own transportation to the hospital on April 9 and must be scheduled ahead of time as well.
FSU employees are also eligible for the vaccinations.
FSU students and employees can access appointments via emails with links and times to their FSU accounts.
State, local numbers
MDH on Thursday reported 1,297 more COVID-19 cases, 21 additional deaths and 16 new hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
The statewide daily positivity rate was 5.56% with Allegany County at 2.29%, Garrett County at 3.35%, and Washington County at 8%.
The seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 people was 21.02 statewide, 11.36 in Allegany County, 5.91 in Garrett County and 22.23 in Washington County.
