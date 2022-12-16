Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 11:21 am
Students at Crellin Elementary School will be dismissed three hours early Friday, Dec. 16, due to a power outage.
