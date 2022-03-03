OAKLAND — Crellin Elementary School will be nominated by the Maryland State Department of Education to receive a 2022 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools Award for Maryland. The aim of the program is to inspire schools, districts and institutions of higher education to strive for 21st-century excellence by highlighting promising school sustainability practices and resources that all can employ.
The award recognizes schools, districts and higher education institutions that reduce environmental impact and costs; improve the health and wellness of schools, students, and staff; provide effective environmental and sustainability education.
In a letter from the MSDE, Bruce A. Lesh, director, Social Studies, Science, Environmental Literacy and Disciplinary Literacy, wrote “Your school has implemented practices, procedures, and programs that promote a healthier, more sustainable learning environment, foster wellness, and offer effective environmental learning. Your work has made positive environmental and health impacts in your school community, along with improving students’ environmental literacy.”
Some of the initiatives taking place at the school are the Steel Drum Band, where students have built their own steel pan drums. In addition, Crellin has a “farm to school” program, where students actively work in a garden to produce goods that can be used in the school. There is livestock on campus as well tended to by students and staff alike.
“Creating a healthy school environment is a priority to our school community and is essential in our efforts to educate our students,” said Dana McCauley, Crellin Elementary principal. “The teaching practices that take place utilizing our school farm, our outdoor classroom and the community promote real-life, authentic learning. The culture of the school is a product of dedicated staff and community members who go above and beyond to ensure the learning our students do today prepares them to be the leaders of tomorrow.”
Superintendent Barbara Baker said, “We were thrilled to learn of Crellin Elementary being honored as a Green Ribbon School. They are committed to educating the whole child with a real-world instructional model. Our heartfelt congratulations go out to the Crellin students, staff, parents, and the community!”
Honorees of the Green Ribbon Award will be announced on Earth Day, April 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.