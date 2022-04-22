CUMBERLAND — After a pause due to COVID-19, the Cumberland Bridal Showcase will return virtually this year beginning Saturday.
The event is sponsored by the Cumberland Times-News and Allegany Magazine.
Cumberlandbridal.com will feature a variety of wedding-related vendors to provide couples with resources, ideas and recommendations.
Vaughn Burnheimer, regional digital content manager for the Times-News, said each vendor will have its own page on the website.
“Everybody is coming back out and having great big weddings and we’re here for them,” he said.
Everyone who completes the free registration form at cumberlandbridal.com by May 31 will be entered into a drawing for a $100 Visa gift card, Burnheimer said.
“We’d like to thank all of the vendors,” he said.
This will be the first time for the Hummingbird Cafe and Floral, based in Wiley Ford, West Virginia, to participate in the showcase, said Kimberly Kesner, an owner of the business.
“We have a full service catering menu for any event from your bridal shower to your wedding day and everything in between,” she said and added that the business also offers a variety of desserts and floral services.
Cumberland Times-News Advertising Director Don Watson said the bridal showcase will benefit vendors as well as brides.
“We’re just excited about it coming back after a two-year pause after the pandemic,” he said.
