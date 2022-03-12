city police lights

CUMBERLAND — A 22-year-old city woman was charged with drug violations Friday after Cumberland Police stopped her vehicle.

Caitlin Nicole Crabtree was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance not marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said a scan of Crabtree's vehicle by a drug-detecting dog alerted to the presence of suspected crack cocaine.

Crabtree was issued criminal citations and released pending trial in district court.

