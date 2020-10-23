CUMBERLAND — Health care and law enforcement agencies are coming together to host a Day of Access to Treatment in Cumberland to share resources for those struggling with opioid and other addictions.
The event, to be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot across from the train station near Canal Place, will feature a wide variety of services, resources and information related to recovery from substance misuse.
“This event is for anyone curious about substance use disorder, access to treatment, and other related services available in our community,” said Melissa Clark, associate director of AHEC West and project director for the Healing Allegany initiative. “We are here to help you or someone you know.”
Among the services and resources available, the event will feature counselors on-site to talk about addiction and recovery, and to provide information on treatment and counseling services. A peer recovery specialist who has personally experienced addiction and recovery will also be available.
In addition, the life-saving naloxone treatment — given to reverse the effects of a potentially fatal overdose — will be available for distribution, with training in administering the drug also available. Also, health insurance specialists will be at the event to provide information on insurance plans available under the Affordable Care Act. There will also be a drop-off bin on site to dispose of old medications.
In addition to a general information packet outlining the broad range of recovery and treatment services available in Allegany County, the Day of Access to Treatment will also feature giveaways and a prize wheel.
Face coverings are required to attend the event, which will be held rain or shine.
Sponsored jointly by the Allegany County Health Department, Healing Allegany, Prescribe Change, AHEC West, the Cumberland City Police Department and the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, the event is part of a regional campaign that features similar events in Frederick, Washington and Garrett counties. For more information, call AHEC West at 301-777-9150.
