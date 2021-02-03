CUMBERLAND — The deadline to register for the Allegany County Restaurant Relief Fund Grant is 4 p.m. Feb. 12. The grants provide financial relief to locally owned and operated businesses within the restaurant industry that have experienced significant economic hardship or unusual expenses because of COVID-19.
The relief program is funded through the state's Rainy Day Fund. Allegany County was awarded $389,729 and grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, with seasonal operators receiving $5,000 and year-round operators getting $8,000.
Applicants must own, rent or lease a permanent or mobile commercial food business in Allegany County as of March 5, when Maryland's COVID-19 state of emergency took effect. Nonprofit organizations, commissaries, food banks and similar operations are not eligible. Applicants must also have a county business license and have been operational.
