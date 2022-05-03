ROCKY GAP — Democrats from across Maryland will return to Rocky Gap Casino Resort for the 18th annual Western Maryland Democratic Summit and Straw Poll on May 14 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Attendees will hear from nine Democratic candidates vying for the party’s nomination in the race for governor, two for attorney general and two for comptroller. U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Reps. David Trone, Jamie Raskin and Dutch Ruppersberger will provide remarks.
A straw poll of the candidates will be conducted. Other activities will include the presentation of the Summit’s Bobby Fouche Memorial Award for distinguished service to organized labor and the Democratic Party as well as the Inaugural Byron Award for Service to Western Maryland.
Democrats from Garrett, Allegany, Washington, Frederick and Carroll counties have hosted the Western Maryland Democratic Summit annually since 2004 to bring together candidates, volunteers and activists and support the election of Democratic candidates.
