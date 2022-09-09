LUKE — Five people were arrested Thursday afternoon when deputies from the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office went to a Luke home seeking a man wanted on outstanding warrants.
Tyler Matthew Zalewski, who deputies were originally seeking, Makayla Marie Lloyd, Nicole Ann Beckman, Melissa Louise Sutton and Todd Allen Tasker were all facing drug charges after deputies allegedly found controlled dangerous substances in the residence.
Deputies also reportedly recovered three handguns, four long rifles, a large amount of U.S. currency believed to be from the sale of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Zalewski, Beckman, Lloyd and Sutton were being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center. Takser was being held on a $10,000 bond.
