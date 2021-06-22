MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK — A family dog died in a fire that caused about $150,000 damage to an Oakland home Monday afternoon, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The fire at 513 N Street started in the basement about 4:45 p.m., fire investigators said, and the cause remains under investigation.
The home, owned by Scott Bittinger and occupied by Daniel Hartman, had smoke alarms, but they were not working, according to investigators.
About 30 volunteer firefighters needed 20 minutes to control the blaze.
Hartman was being assisted by the American Red Cross and a nonprofit organization from the Oakland area.
