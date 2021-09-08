FROSTBURG — The Dog Splash is back at the Frostburg Community Pool on Sept. 11 and 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. to benefit the Frostburg Dog Park.
The event is an open swim for canine companions and is the only official annual fundraiser for the dog park.
The splash wasn’t held last year due to the pandemic but the dog park usage soared. The park is in need of major fence repairs which cost more than $5,000 so far.
The park is well-maintained and open 365 days a year at no charge to the public but maintenance costs have increased to keep this unique community asset going.
The splash is a fun-filled day for the furry friends and it’s fun to watch.
Anyone can come to support the park or make a donation through the Foundation for Frostburg/Dog Park, P.O. Box 765, Frostburg, MD 21532.
A nominal fee is charged per dog. The handler must be at least 18 years old and can bring no more than three dogs. Proof of a current rabies vaccine for each dog is required.
A valid rabies tag or the receipt from the veterinarian must be show and there will be no exceptions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.