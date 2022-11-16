CUMBERLAND — If you are lucky enough to live in Mountain Maryland you are blessed to see the myriad colors as the leaves change through the season. But soon, those leaves will leave a mess in your yard and you will be forced with the task of clean up.
If your Alexa doesn’t follow commands of everyday tasks like cleaning the house and taking out the trash, the amazing device probably won’t listen as you ask her to rake the leaves. This can be a very strenuous task that can take a toll on the back and upper body. Here are some tips to avoid injury and keep you safe.
• Make sure to wear layers and adequately warm up.
• Wear gloves to avoid blisters and shoes with good traction to avoid slips or falls.
• Be sure your health care provider has cleared you for strenuous yard work.
• Ensure that the rake is chin height and make sure you can hold your hands 18 to 24 inches apart.
• Hold the rake handle closer to your body to maintain more upright posture.
• Rake to the side, keeping the spine straight.
• If you do need to bend, bend at the knees with one foot in front of the other instead of bending through the back.
• Don’t twist! Move the legs and pivot the body by shifting your weight.
• Make short strokes to not overexert muscles.
• Pace yourself and take breaks as needed.
This season will soon pass and by following these tips, you can hopefully avoid an injury. If you do find yourself with a back ache or muscle strain after raking, don’t hesitate to seek medical treatment from a physical therapist. They are the musculoskeletal experts and can quickly get you back in leaf raking form if you find yourself hurting.
