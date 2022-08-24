OAKLAND — The Dove Center will host the Mountain Maryland Dragon Boat Festival as a fundraiser on Aug. 27 at Broadford Lake Recreation Area.
Dynamic Dragon Boat Racing from Tennessee will present the event, which will include craft and food vendors and free games for children and families. Admission to the event will be per vehicle, cash only, with free entry for children 12 and under and the gates will open at 8:30 a.m.
The town of Oakland has instituted policy changes to the park for the event. No boating will be allowed Aug. 26 from 3 p.m. until close and all day on Aug. 27. There will be no fishing from land on Aug. 27.
Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult when swimming in the designated area. No alcohol may be brought on site. Alcohol will be available for purchase but must remain in designated areas.
