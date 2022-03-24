CUMBERLAND — Fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana and U.S. currency were seized Wednesday by the Allegany County Sheriff's Office during a traffic stop on Henderson Avenue and subsequent search of a Marion Street residence.
The sheriff's office announced no arrests, saying charges were pending in the continuing investigation.
The traffic stop reportedly led to discovery of suspected crack cocaine with a street value of $15,000.
That led authorities to obtain a warrant to search a Marion Street residence, which reportedly led to discovery of an estimated two pounds of suspected crack cocaine with a street value of $80,000, in addition to more than three pounds of marijuana and fentanyl that had a combined street value of $22,000, according to the sheriff's office.
