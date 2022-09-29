Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Periods of rain. High near 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.