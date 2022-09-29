CUMBERLAND — Edgevale Avenue will be closed to traffic from Kent Avenue to Oldtown Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for water line work.
Water service will also be affected.
Updated: October 1, 2022 @ 2:58 am
