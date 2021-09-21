For the Cumberland Times-News
FROSTBURG — An exposition of electric vehicles will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 25 at City Place, 14 S. Water St., Frostburg.
Attendees will have the chance to get a close look at various all-electric and plug-in hybrid models, look under the hood, talk to the owners and possibly even get a short ride in one.
There will also be some short presentations covering what it’s like to commute in an electric vehicle, how to manage charging at home and on the road, various financial incentives such as tax credits and rebates and current trends in the EV world.
A Q&A will follow the panel presentations.
There will also be an opportunity to sign up for the new Western Maryland chapter of the Electric Automobile Association (EV ownership not required).
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. Attendees must show proof of vaccination to enter City Place and wear a mask once inside.
Schedule:
9-10 a.m.: EV Showcase #1 (your chance to check out the EVs and talk to the owners).
10-11 a.m.: Panel Presentations and Q&A.
11 a.m.-noon: EV Showcase #2.
