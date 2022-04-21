CUMBERLAND — Hypeman LLC, in partnership with Governor Hogan’s Vaccine Equity Task Force, will hold a vaccination clinic at the upcoming Taco de Mayo Music and Taco Festival to be held at Canal Place in Cumberland on May 7.
While many Marylanders have already received the coronavirus vaccination, the Vaccine Equity Task Force seeks to ensure that all citizens have an opportunity to protect themselves from COVID-19.
The task force will provide first and second doses of the vaccine, as well as booster doses for those eligible. Vaccines will be provided free of charge and no insurance is necessary. All three FDA approved vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — will be offered. Trained medical professionals will be on hand to register, vaccinate and monitor anyone who receives a vaccine. Additionally, free K95/KN95 masks and COVID-19 home test kits will be available to festival attendees.
The festival is the region’s first of its kind, and will run from 1 to 11 p.m. Featuring five local bands and numerous local food vendors, beer and margaritas will also be served for those 21 and over.
A percentage of the proceeds from the event will benefit local nonprofit organizations, including the Cumberland Renegade youth football team, ARC of Frederick and Hogs & Patriots MD-2 Chapter. A 50/50 raffle is also planned to support the family of a local man who recently died.
Taco de Mayo is Hypeman LLC’s second community event following the Rock N Ribs in the Park barbeque held in July 2021 at Constitution Park.
For more information about Governor Hogan’s Vaccine Equity Task Force, call 855-MDGOVAX (855-634-6829) or visit http://coronavirus.maryland.gov.
For more information about Taco de Mayo and to purchase tickets, go to www.tacos21502.com or visit Hypeman LLC on Facebook @hypeman21502.
