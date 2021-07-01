CUMBERLAND — A celebration of life for Sam Wakefield Jr. will be held July 6 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. in two locations.
Wakefield, a local artist, graphic designer, automobile enthusiast and avid cyclist, died earlier this year after a six-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 46 and is survived by his wife Kimberly and 5-year-old daughter, Hayley.
The event, to be held on what would be his 47th birthday, starts at Rocky Gap State Park’s white pavilion/boat dock off Pleasant Valley Road, runs from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and includes the planting of a crab apple tree in Wakefield’s memory.
The event will then move to the C&O Canal towpath, where attendees and members of the Western Maryland Wheelman will meet in front of the train station. From there, participants may bike, run or walk along the towpath in Wakefield’s memory.
Participants are encouraged to wear purple in support of Wakefield and pancreatic cancer awareness. For more information or to make a donation, which support Hayley’s future education, visit https://www.facebook.com/donate/161711962642467/.
