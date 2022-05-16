CUMBERLAND — U.S. Rep David Trone (D-Md.) said Monday he has requested more than $32.7 million in funding for projects across Maryland’s Sixth District, including $4.8 million for the repair of the Fayette Street Bridge in Cumberland.
The investments will create new jobs, deliver much-needed resources to Sixth District communities and restore neglected infrastructure, Trone said via release.
“The city of Cumberland is incredibly appreciative of the continuing support from Congressman Trone,” said Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss. “The Fayette Street bridge replacement project will restore traffic patterns and provide a vital link for EMS services to our West Side Residents.”
Other funding requests submitted for Allegany County include nearly $1.9 million for the refurbishment of Barton Hose Company and more than $531,000 for construction of a new child care center in Frostburg.
“Receiving the phone call from Congressman Trone notifying me of the approval of the grant left me speechless and with tears of joy. This is not just a major win for the volunteers of the Barton Hose Company, but also a major milestone for our community,” said Eric M. Mowbray, Barton’s asistant fire chief. “The Barton community has always been the backbone of support for us, and we sure couldn’t do this without everyone’s support. As a third-generation firefighter belonging to the Barton Hose Company, I’m pleased with the direction we have all worked hard to get to. But it wouldn’t come without the continued support from Appropriation Committees and Congressman Trone to see that nonprofit organizations just like ours are more than worthy of being provided funds.”
In the upcoming fiscal year, members are allowed to request 15 projects, an increase of five projects from the previous fiscal year. For fiscal year 2023, Trone’s projects represent a more than 370% increase over last year, when all 10 of the congressman’s requested projects were ultimately included and signed into law via the final federal funding package.
“As a businessman, I know how vital it is to work with folks on the ground to get the best results. After working with state and local leaders over the last year, we identified projects that will have the highest impact in our communities and help the folks most in need,” said Congressman Trone. “In Congress, our number one job is to provide our constituents with the tools they need to succeed. These community-driven investments will do just that.”
