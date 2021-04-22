OAKLAND — A mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit will operate on the southern end of Garrett County for two weeks beginning next week, county health officials said.
The unit will be stationed at the GCC Technologies building in the Southern Garrett Business and Technology Park off state Route 135 across from 84 Lumber. Clinics will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, April 27-May 1 and May 4-8.
The 32-foot trailers are essentially rolling clinics with cold storage for vaccine doses, storage for administrative materials, staff office space and generators, health officials said. The units have pop-out awnings and dividers to use for patient spaces. Vaccine is administered on one side of the trailer, and patients move to the opposite side to complete a post-shot observation period.
Registering for appointments is recommended and links for scheduling time slots for next week are posted on garretthealth.org. Walk-ins may be accepted if vaccine supply allows. Links for the second week will be posted next week. For assistance in making an appointment for the mobile clinic, call 301-334-7698.
The endeavor is a partnership between the Maryland Department of Health, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Maryland Emergency Management Agency, Garrett County Health Department and Garrett County Emergency Management.
The mobile unit is funded and operated by FEMA and is staffed by trained vaccinators and clinical staff from county, state and federal agencies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.