Firefighters work at the scene of a house fire in the 1000 block of Bedford Street in Cumberland on Tuesday morning.

CUMBERLAND — No one was injured Tuesday morning when fire damaged a residence on Bedford Street in Cumberland.

The fire at 1040 Bedford started about 11:35 a.m., with Cumberland firefighters finding fire in the basement and on the first floor when they arrived.

City firefighters, with the help of volunteers from Allegany and Mineral counties, needed about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office was to investigate the cause of the fire.

Firefighters remained on the scene at 12:30 p.m.

