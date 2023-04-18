GRANTSVILLE — Fire caused about $100,000 damage to a Grantsville home on Monday.
The cause of the 5:10 p.m. blaze at 684 Dung Hill Road owned by Wayne Platter remains under investigation by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Where the fire started was also not immediately known, fire investigators said.
About 25 firefighters, led by the Bittinger Volunteer Fire Department, needed about two hours to bring the fire under control.
Platter was being assisted by the American Red Cross. A pet cat escaped the fire, investigators said.
