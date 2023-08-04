CHARLESTON, W.Va. — First responders from more than 200 agencies across West Virginia wrote a letter to Gov. Jim Justice this week asking him to include a bill to provide permanent, annual funding for them in the expected upcoming special session call.
The letter, signed by numerous volunteer fire departments and EMS agencies, comes days before scheduled interim meetings at the Capitol begin on Sunday. Justice has said several times during press briefings in recent weeks that an August special session should be held. For previous special sessions, the governor has made the announcement just days before they’re scheduled to overlap with ongoing interims meetings.
Only topics and issues declared by the governor can be entertained by members of the Legislature during a special session.
The letter from first responders asks Justice to allow lawmakers to consider a version of House Bill 3153 from the 2023 regular session. That bill — which died in the last hour of the session due to disagreements between the Senate and the House — would have allocated more than $6 million in funding annually to the Fire Protection Fund from the State Lottery Commission’s unappropriated balance in the State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund.
The money would have been transferred each July, giving more stability to the emergency responders. Money that is currently allocated to fire departments and EMS agencies quarterly isn’t going as far as it used to due to rising costs for equipment and a lack of trained personnel, according to the letter.
“When West Virginians experience life and property threatening emergencies, they can’t wait for help. Every minute is precious. Likewise, EMS agencies and fire departments cannot wait long for the help needed to survive this existential emergency,” the letter states. “That means not delaying action until the next legislative session in January but calling legislators into special session this summer.”
Only 11 communities in the state support full-time, paid fire departments while a vast majority — more than 400 — are volunteer-based, according to Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons, president of the West Virginia Firemen’s Association.
“Volunteer fire departments can no longer depend on ice cream socials and bingo to pay their bills,” Parsons said in an emailed statement. “West Virginia volunteer firefighters urge state leaders — our governor, legislature, and state fire marshal — to work together with VFDs to find a solution. Realizing growth in tax revenue, the state appears positioned to support emergency organizations that are essential to the health of our communities, citizens, and businesses.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.