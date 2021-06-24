MCHENRY — Fireworks will light up the sky on July 4 as the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce presents the annual “Fire on the Mountain” fireworks display.
The fireworks will be launched at dark from the top of the Tubing Park at Wisp Resort. Prime viewing locations include the Scenic Overlook on U.S. Route 219, Wisp Resort, local businesses in McHenry and from a boat on the lake, particularly around McHenry Cove.
“I would like to thank all of our Fire on the Mountain sponsors; we could not put on such a fabulous show without their support,” said Sarah Duck, vice president of tourism and marketing at the chamber. “Be sure to take advantage of the Independence Day activities throughout the area. On Saturday, July 3, don’t miss Accident’s Homecoming, including their parade, before heading to Broadford Park Recreation Area in Oakland that evening for live patriotic music and their Independence Day fireworks. Then wrap up your weekend on Sunday evening with a big bang at our Fire on the Mountain Fireworks display.” A calendar of events can be found at visitdeepcreek.com/events.
Wisp Resort is the premier sponsor of this year’s event. The associate sponsors are Deep Creek Shop ‘n Save; Huey’s Ice Cream; Bear Creek Traders; and Perkins Restaurant and McHenry Beverage Shoppe, compliments of Hugh Umbel and Ray Schurg.
The supporting sponsors are Property Owners’ Association of Deep Creek Lake; and Taylor-Made Deep Creek Vacations & Sales. Contributing sponsors are Railey Realty; Railey Vacations; and Silver Tree Marine LLC. The special sponsor is ClosetMaid.
Additional sponsors are BFS Food Stores/Burger King in McHenry; Bill’s Marine Service; Christmas Chalet; CN Metals; Deep Creek Marina; Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses; First United Bank & Trust; Flying Scot Inc.; Funland; Garrett Container Systems Inc.; Humberson Homes LLC; Lake Pointe Inn; Rush Services; The Greene Turtle; Tourist Trap; Total Biz Fulfillment; and Turnbull, Hoover & Kahl, P.A..
The rain date is July 5. Check visitdeepcreek.com or facebook.com/deepcreeklakemd or tune your radio to 104.5 WKHJ, 92.3 WKTQ and 1050 AM WMSG radio for updates on the status of the fireworks.
For more information, call 301-387-4386.
