CUMBERLAND — First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union is bringing financial literacy education to over 4,013 students and residents in Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Students at 39 schools and the surrounding communities will now have free access to Banzai, an award-winning online program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance from the safety of their home or classroom using any internet-enabled device.
At a time when a solid foundation of practical financial knowledge is critical, these resources will make a huge impact on users.
“Thank you so much for supporting the learning here at BBSD,” said teacher Megan Elder at Berlin Brothersvalley High School. “My students love using this program and we are so blessed to have you sponsor us so we can continue with it.”
Through the Banzai online courses, students try out managing a budget, saving for a goal, and dealing with unexpected financial pitfalls. Teachers are able to easily monitor and grade student progress remotely. Other resources, which include articles, calculators and personalizable Coach sessions, explain everything from the basics of filing your taxes to how health insurance works. These resources are available at irstpeoples.teachbanzai.com/wellness.
“Thanks to First Peoples Community FCU, area students will now have access to a wide array of courses and resources designed to help prepare them for our increasingly complex world,” said Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai. “We wouldn’t be able to provide these tools without their support.”
Since 2016, First Peoples Community FCU has worked with Banzai to build financial literacy in the community by investing time, money, industry experience, and a variety of credit union resources. Now, they’re taking their commitment to education a step further. Through their help, students have access to Banzai learning tools, virtual or in-classroom presentations from a First Peoples Community FCU expert, and even class visits to a branch to see it all in person.
Banzai resources are used by over 75,000 teachers across the U.S. These educational tools align with Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia’s state curriculum requirements, making the program a fun way for students to gain vital skills and an ideal way for anyone in the community to increase their financial literacy.
After finishing the Banzai courses, users will know how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial trade-offs, and plan for a financially sound future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.