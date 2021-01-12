CUMBERLAND — Maryland has confirmed its first two cases of the U.K. COVID-19 variant, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday.
During a news conference to discuss redistricting reform, the governor said the cases involve a couple from Anne Arundel County. One had recently traveled internationally. Both patients are under 65 and neither has required hospitalization.
The new strain, which was first identified late last year, isn't believed to cause more severe illness or increased risk of death when compared to other strains, but is thought to be more contagious. Current COVID-19 vaccinations are believed to work against it.
