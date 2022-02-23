Charity Collins grew up watching her Uncle Jeff run Bowling Green fire calls out of the windows in her parents’ home, which is located one street up from the fire hall. Her Uncle Jeff Baird was a hero, not only to Charity and her family, but also to our community.
Charity admires Jeff with her whole being, which led her to pursue their shared passions in life; those being firefighting and emergency medical services. She earned her EMT certification in 2004, her firefighter I in 2006 and her firefighter II in 2007. Charity was a volunteer firefighter and EMT during those years and was hired as a paid employee for Frostburg Area Ambulance service in 2016.
In 2017, the county took over that and other ambulance services in our area, and Charity has been an EMT with them ever since. She is amazingly personable and her beautiful smile instantly calms the people she takes care of; this is one of the many reasons she loves her career.
Charity is living her purpose and anyone can tell that simply by witnessing the smile she brings to anyone she helps. Currently, she is studying in her last semester to become a paramedic because she believes in hard work and pushing herself to be the best emergency services provider possible.
Charity deserves to be recognized merely because of the positive impact she has had on our community and the lives she has touched in the process. Uncle Jeff may not be with us physically, but he’s definitely beaming with pride and smiling every time he sees Charity changing lives and following in his footsteps.
Charity Collins, you have a heart of gold, your family is blessed to have you and our community is thankful for your hard work and dedication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.