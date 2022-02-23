CUMBERLAND, Md — If one function stands out as the hinge pin for the entire emergency services system in Allegany County, it would be the county’s 911 Joint Communications Center.
“When you dial 911, that is the worst day of your life,” according to James Pyles, director of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
Pyles said the county 911 Center receives over 1,000 911 calls and over 2,000 administrative calls each week. In addition to real-time emergency dispatch services, the center provides coordination and technical support to all radios for every volunteer fire department in Allegany County and all EMS locations, including the Cumberland Fire Department, the Cumberland Police Department, the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, Frostburg City Police Department, Luke Police Department and Lonaconing Police Department.
“When you call 911, we are getting to you faster now than ever before in the history of EMS in Allegany County,” Pyles said. “We have worked tirelessly to improve the chances for local residents to survive medical emergencies. We’re constantly reminded how critical our communications center is in reducing the critical seconds between a 911 call and having a skilled medical clinician on the scene of the emergency.”
County Emergency Services officials understood that full staffing and upgraded training were keys to taking full advantage of securing over $4 million in state and federal grant funding acquired over the last two years to reach mandated improvements in the countywide emergency communications system.
Staffing is at the highest level in the history of the county 911 center and negotiations between county officials and AFSCME have concluded with the largest single pay raise for staff members of the Joint Communications Center.
Dispatcher Training Academy establishedPyles said the first-ever training academy for new dispatchers will reduce the time needed until they are fully functional.
Jeremy Jack, 911 Center shift supervisor, is the lead instructor supported by shift supervisors as well as Phil Via, a communication technician assigned to the 911 Center, Pyles said.
Local EMS providers are receiving recognition for their part in lifesaving partnerships.
UPMC Western Maryland recently received the Cardiac Platinum Award — an award based on several metrics, including efficiency of calls going to the 911 Center, the call being dispatched to EMS providers and patient care received at the hospital. Only two hospitals in Maryland received the award.
Pyles said Allegany County’s career EMS system is “still young and growing,” compared to other, larger departments around the state.
“As the needs of the citizens change, we must change with them. Calls for service, statistics and data are constantly monitored by our staff to see trends in service or where improvement can be made.
“Through their dedication to performance and improvement, the men and women of the Allegany Department of Emergency Services are making Allegany County a better place to work, live and visit.”
