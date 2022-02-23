CUMBERLAND — In 2021, the men and women of the Cumberland Police Department handled 32,301 calls for service — an average of 88 calls per day and a marked increase over the annual average of 27,000 calls. The department also logged 1,629 arrests last year.
“One of the top stories this year as reported by the Cumberland Times-News was the four homicides that the city experienced between September and December,” said Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent.
The homicide victims included Krystal Rose Gallen, 34, of Gay Street, resulting in the arrest of Travis Allen Duckworth on a charge of first-degree murder; Rebecca Reynolds, Fourth Street, on Oct. 28, with arrest of Jeffrey Allen Burnham, 46, Cumberland, who was charged with murder; Fort Hill junior Saiquan Jenkins, who was stabbed to death Oct. 28 near the school, leading to the arrest of a 16-year-old fellow male student who was charged as an adult; and the Dec. 2 shooting death of Michael Hagans, 25, of Baltimore, resulting in the arrest of a New York man who was located by police near the scene of the Pennsylvania Avenue incident.
“This coupled with some other serious assaults gave us a significant rise in violent crime for the city. Although our homicides and assaults did rise, overall, crime dropped 12%,” Ternent said.
The chief believes Cumberland residents “can be very proud of the work your officers have done this past year.”
“They worked hard and successfully made arrests in each murder case and most of the other serious crimes as well,” said Ternent, a 28-year Cumberland Police veteran who was named chief in April 2020.
“The crime that we did experience this past year was tragic. People should not be hurt or killed in this city and your officers do take it personally. Our hearts go out to all of those affected by these crimes, particularly, the victims’ families,” he said.
The homicides were reportedly unrelated and not of any particular patterns attributing to the crime. The violent crimes occurred just as crimes of violence have increased in many cities across the nation.
“I said last year that policing in 2020 and the era of constant crisis was something like no one had experienced before. The year 2021 was better but it was still a difficult time.
“We are lucky in this community to have the support and involvement that we do. Most of this community is vested in their neighborhoods and know that we are their partners working towards improving the quality of their lives,” the chief said.
‘Demoralizing’ of policeTernent said nationwide the demoralizing of police officers is “still a movement and can be felt here in our town.”
“You never know how a social media post on the other side of the nation may affect your lives here. There are groups that do not want officers enforcing certain laws but then call the police because they do not want to get involved,” he said.
Ternent noted that it is “a confusing and stressful time” to be a police officer and that has impacted on the profession. Officers are reportedly retiring and resigning at record rates and there are not many applicants stepping up to replace them. Ternent said the same situations applies to the Cumberland Police Department.
Despite the many challenges, Ternent finds reason to be optimistic.
“As we move forward in 2022, the outlook looks good. Opioid deaths, crime and pandemic issues are trending down,” he said. “Our officers continue to be proactive and work hard to eliminate the flow of illegal drugs, particularly opioids, that are being brought into our city.”
The chief also offered a word of assurance to Cumberland residents.
“I want the citizens of Cumberland to know your officers and police civilians are dedicated, compassionate, selfless and conduct themselves as professionals,” he said, “and you can be as proud of them as I am.”
