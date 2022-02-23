any local first responders are now employed in career public service positions, thanks in part to the self-sacrificing spirit they displayed when they entered volunteer service as youngsters and the inspiration of a hit TV show from the 1970s.
Roger Bennett, the deputy director of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, said he was 12 years old when he was “motivated” by the hit television show “Emergency.”
“That show sparked my interest in emergency services because of the different skill sets that the Los Angeles County paramedics possessed — treating a cardiac arrest one moment, repelling from a water tower the next and entering a burning structure after that,” Bennett said.
“I joined the Shaft Volunteer Fire Department Junior Fire Company at that age in 1977,” said Bennett, who as a youngster had plenty of interest in high school sports, band and Boy Scouts.
But it was the fire service “that had the most impact on my life,” he said.
His 45 years with the Shaft department has included serving as lieutenant, captain, assistant chief, head trustee and president.
“I am a volunteer firefighter because this is how I can help people, no matter how small or large of a crisis,” he said.
It was after retiring from the U.S. Navy in 2006 with 24 years of service that Bennett was hired by the Maryland Emergency Management Agency as the agency’s western regional coordinator. He served in the position three years prior to continuing his public service career as an Allegany County employee.
“I served as a county emergency services planner and later as a 911 joint communications chief before being named second in command in the DES behind director James Pyles.
“I was the first in my family to be part of emergency services. My wife and our two daughters have followed in that path,” he said.
Bennett said his best advice for anyone interested in volunteering as a first-responder to “make sure you are doing it for the right reason.”
“If you are not doing it for the reason of helping people, you could become frustrated and the gratification won’t be there,” he said.
“While it can be mentally and physically draining, the rewards of helping the community and those on their worst day is well worth the sacrifice,” he said.
W. Shannon AdamsCumberland Fire Chief W. Shannon Adams said his career path started as a young boy.
“I grew up in Bowling Green and was around the neighborhood watching the firefighters go to calls,” he said, recalling that he also watched the show “Emergency.”
“I remember my mom telling me that one day I would be doing it,” he said with reference to emergency responses.
In 1989 at the age of 16, Adams joined the Bowling Green Volunteer Fire Department where he most recently served as chief.
“I started taking classes and realized I wanted to make a career of it,” he said.
Adams urges young people thinking of a career as a first responder to become involved in volunteer service in firefighting or emergency medical services and take all the training they can “and don’t rule out getting a college degree due to the fact that things are more advanced and technical. A college background would definitely help.”
Adams also said a “strong science background” is beneficial in learning to become certified as an emergency medical technician and paramedic.
Robert Clinton SinesGrantsville resident Robert Clinton Sines is a life member of the Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Department and an associate member of the Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department.
A firefighter and paramedic employed by the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, he is also a special operations team member for responses in swift water rescue and hazardous materials incidents in both Allegany and Garrett counties.
Sines’ pathway to a career in public service began as a teenager.
“At age 16 I joined the Deep Creek Lake VFD as a junior fireman. My motivation was the need to complete service-learning hours needed for high school, the Sines family tradition and the fact that it was something I wanted to do,” he said.
Sines began taking training classes. Two years later, he became an active firefighter in the department, having completed emergency medical technician and firefighter 1 and 2 classes. He also completed hazardous material operations classes.
The Southern High School graduate followed familiar footsteps.
“The fire department was a family tradition for me. Both of my parents were volunteers as well as my grandparents and an uncle on my mother’s side — they were all volunteers,” he said.
During his 26-year career in the fire and EMS service, Sines said he has not forgotten those family roots and “where I got my career start and who pushed me to do my best.”
Sines spoke about his personal motivation.
“In public service, we see people sometimes at the absolute worst moments but we also get to see some of their best moments as well,” he said.
Sines said training is “probably the hardest part of keeping a person interested in doing public service.”
Having had the privilege of serving with various fire departments over the years, Sines said family influence has helped him.
“When I see younger people join a department, they usually do it because they know someone who does it or it is a family tradition,” he said.
A lifelong Garett County resident, Sines resides in the Grantsville area with his wife Barb and their children, Brayden, Isabella and Abby.
Dustin AmtowerDustin Amtower began his volunteer fire service career with the New Creek Volunteer Fire Department in June 1997 at the age of 16 years — typically the youngest age that volunteer fire departments allow members to join.
“My father was and still is a volunteer firefighter. I’ve also had several uncles (my dad’s brothers) as members as well. My grandfather joined within months of New Creek Volunteer Fire Department’s incorporation in 1961,” he said.
The third-generation volunteer firefighter has served as the chief of the Mineral County, West Virginia, fire company for the last 10 years. He has served the department in all line officer positions, except for that of assistant captain.
He is a certified fire instructor in West Virginia and an emergency medical technician.
Amtower learned his way around the fire company as a young boy.
“Just hanging around the firehouse as a child, I watched my dad in training and responding on incidents. That allowed me to make friendships in the system,” he said.
Amtower admits his childhood differed from many other children in the community.
“This upbringing taught me a good work ethic, as well as good morals and values. My family has always been well known and respected in the New Creek Valley,” he said, a reputation he attributes to the family’s involvement in the community.
“I’ve always jokingly said that every child wants to be a firefighter at some point and that some of us just never grow up,” he said.
Amtower was hired by the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department in August 2006. He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2021 and he also serves as a field training officer.
“During my career at Winchester, I have seen a transition to add career staff necessary to fill the void of fewer volunteers,” he said, noting that numerous companies in Northern Virginia have career positions open.
Winchester Fire and Rescue handled 6,481 incidents in 2021. New Creek Volunteer Fire Department logged 1,272 incidents last year.
“Many of us who work in the career field still also volunteer at home in our spare time. This allows us to help with protection in our home communities,” he said.
At New Creek, numerous firefighters have worked in career firefighting and EMS positions. Some current members are employed by the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, Valley Medical Transport and Hampshire County Emergency Services.
“For me personally, I feel very blessed to be able to work in a profession that I enjoy and have known in various ways my entire life,” said Amtower while addressing a nagging concern.
“I am fearful of the future of this system since we are seeing drastically fewer numbers of volunteers entering the ranks,” he said, “which also means fewer numbers of people interested in becoming career firefighters.”
Garrett ParsonsIn Hampshire County, West Virginia, Garrett Parsons serves as a chief of the Romney Volunteer Fire Department. He is also a career firefighter in the Cumberland Fire Department where he holds the rank of lieutenant.
“In 2004, I began my career with the Romney fire department where my grandfather, father and uncle served as officers,” said Parsons who became Romney’s chief in 2011.
“My grandfather was president of the company for many years and my father and uncle served as fire chief and assistant fire chief respectively,” he said.
Experience and training gained through his volunteer service prepared Parsons to achieve a lifelong goal.
“As long as I can remember, I wanted to become a career firefighter. In 2007, I was able to start my career at CFD as a firefighter/emergency medical technician,” he said. In December 2020, Parsons was promoted to lieutenant.
For anyone interested in considering a career in public service, Parsons suggested “seeking out every opportunity for volunteering and training.”
“Public service is a very rewarding career and there are a lot of opportunities to have a career as a firefighter or EMT,” he said.
Parsons said the ever-decreasing number of volunteers factors in that growing demand.
“For years, fire and EMS was looked at as a hobby and neighbors helping neighbors. But now demand for services has increased greatly over the last 20 years so that you can have a great career and make a decent living being an EMT or a paramedic,” Parsons said.
As for the volunteer service, Parsons said “every volunteer station needs help.”
“It is a good way to try and see if anyone would be interested in this great career path,” he said.
