CRESAPTOWN, Md. — All over the world in every firehouse you will find brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers and sons and daughters who belong to the fire service. Some fire departments are served by members who started a tradition of volunteer service in their family.
“Possibly because of the stories told by the firefighters already in the company or the feeling of brotherhood that you can sense when you are in the firehouse, family members join the service more than most other professions,” said Don Reid, who joined the Cresaptown Volunteer Fire Department in 1968.
Joining the fire and rescue service wasn’t something that Reid had given a lot of thought — that is until he received a life-changing telephone call.
“My 6-month-old son had stopped breathing when he was with my wife while she was shopping. They were at Queen City Glass and the LaVale Rescue Squad got him breathing again and took him to Sacred Heart Hospital,” recalled Reid, who is a retired electrician.
Racing to the hospital atop Haystack Mountain with his adrenaline rushing, Reid said he prayed.
“I told God that if my son was going to be all right that I would join the rescue squad and the fire department to give back. And that’s what I did,” he said.
With 54 years of service at the Cresaptown department, Reid remains active in his volunteer service where he has held various offices, including trustee and president. He now serves as the company’s financial secretary.
On the operational side, Reid has held the rank of captain. A trained firefighter, emergency medical technician and cardiac rescue technician, Reid was recently honored as the Cresaptown Volunteer Fire Department’s EMS Person of the Year for having logged the most medical emergency service calls in 2021.
Reid also serves in the fire department as an equipment driver and operator.
Rosemary Reid, Don’s wife, has served as president of the ladies auxiliary and spent countless hours working at department fundraising activities.
“Since both the father and mother were at the firehouse many evenings we would bring along our three young boys. They spent their time playing in the social hall or hanging out in the equipment bays,” said Reid.
The youngest son Paul moved downstate for a job when he graduated. “Where he lives, there are no volunteer companies but he works with the Boy Scouts and he coaches football,” Reid said.
Son Mike works at UPMC Western Maryland and is a small equipment operator in the Cresaptown fire department in addition to driving the ambulance and assisting with fire and rescue operations.
Don and Rosemary’s son Pat is the company’s president. He is also the deputy chief and is a certified instructor with the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute of the University of Maryland.
Daughter Caroline is a registered nurse at UPMC Western Maryland emergency department. At Cresaptown, she runs ambulance calls as a volunteer.
“She and her boyfriend Nick (a career firefighter and medic in Cumberland Fire Department) decorated the outside of the firehouse for the holidays. They also ran the letters to Santa program for the company for the past several years,” Don Reid said.
Pat Reid’s daughter Amanda is an emergency medical technician in the company and has small children. Two-year-old Coleton and his sister Katie come to the firehouse often.
“Coleton loves the fire trucks and can hardly control himself when he is allowed to sit in the cab of one. Both he and his sister have their own fire gear that their mom found somewhere online,” Don Reid said. Amanda’s husband, Matthew Millison, has also joined the company and is “learning the ropes.”
There are also other family in Cresaptown department.
“The three Pratt brothers (John, Mike, and Kevin) have been in the company forever. The two Cessna brothers (Issac, Max and their sister Cassandra) are active members. Nick Miller and his brother Jacob are also active members,” said Reid, who said he sees firefighting as a family affair.
“Maybe it’s the adventure, maybe it’s the adrenalin rush, or maybe it’s the brotherhood. There is no better feeling than the one you get when you save a life, or bring new life into the world, or stop a fire from destroying a life or property,” said Don Reid, who has administered CPR at various times during his more than five decades of volunteer service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.