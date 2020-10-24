CUMBERLAND — It’s been a hectic year in America 2020, and in the midst of a pandemic, its ensuing economic wonk, the largest social movement in a generation, civil unrest, and even a presidential impeachment trial, there is a general election looming in less than two weeks.
No election year is the same, yet the stalwarts campaigns relied on — door knocking, rallies, debates, spaghetti dinners — look and feel different.
It’s a two-horse race between incumbent President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
But elections are decided by voters, ultimately. Why each voter votes is for her or his own reasons. The Times-News spoke with a few of those who participated in previous editions of the recurring Pulse of the Voters series to see where they landed in the end.
Pulse of the Voters is a project where reporters in Times-News’ parent company CNHI’s 22-state footprint have conversations with voters on their political views — both locally and nationally.
For Todd Logsdon, a Frostburg resident and member of the Republican State Central Committee for Allegany County, his decision to vote for Trump is twofold: Prosperity at home and peace abroad.
“Before the COVID pandemic hit, the American economy was in the middle of an enormous peacetime expansion,” Logsdon said. “That great economy didn’t just apply to Wall Street. IRAs and 401Ks are up, and while we have not completely recovered from the pandemic shutdown, we have gained back a lot of what was lost.”
Logsdon said, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, median household income increased to over $68,000, a 6.8% jump from 2018 to 2019, and the rate of poverty in the U.S. went down in the same year.
“Just in the last year, the Trump administration has negotiated two separate Middle East peace agreements, thus continuing our long-term goal of bringing stability to the area,” Logsdon said, not to mention the most important item: four years ago, innocent journalists and civilians were being kidnapped and having their heads cut off on television as we cowered in fear of ISIS. That isn’t happening anymore, and it’s because the world once again respects and fears our armed forces.”
The death and suffering of the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic weighs heavy in some voter’s decisions to support Biden. Noah DeMichelle, a Frostburg resident and Frostburg State University student, mentioned the death toll from COVID-19 in his reasoning in voting for the former vice president.
The current president has shown a complete lack of empathy, resulting in the deaths of more than 200,000 Americans,” DeMichelle said. “He refuses to believe in the very clear crisis that is climate change and has made a joke of the United States in the eyes of our allies. Rather than voting for more of the same, I will vote with regard to the Supreme Court, health care reform, a stronger social safety net and an economy that works for the working class.”
While Robert Harman, of Keyser, West Virginia, said he doesn’t particularly care for some of the things that Trump says, he plans to vote for him because he likes the president’s ability to get things he agrees with accomplished.
“I’m voting for President Trump because his opponent is not capable of handling the job,” Harman, a former Mineral County commissioner, said. “He (Biden) won’t answer any of the questions, he won’t get out of his bunker, he won’t go out and meet and greet people, so I’m voting for Trump. I like what he does, I don’t like what he says sometimes, but more important I like what he’s doing rather than what he’s saying.”
To LaVale resident Bill Crawford, his mind was made up four years ago after the 2016 election. He would vote for Trump’s challenger, whoever that ended up being.
“I decided that in four years, whoever runs against him, I’ll vote for, so that’s what I’m doing,” Crawford said. “I think Biden is a good candidate. I think he’s a good person and I think he’s probably the opposite of everything that Trump is, in terms of his values and how he treats other people.”
Crawford doesn’t like the way Trump treats people, comparing him to “a schoolyard bully” and remembering that when Trump was a real estate mogul, he bullied union craft workers into taking wages lower than what they had bargained for.
