KEYSER, W.Va. — Eric Slivoskey will bring his stand-up comedy show for one performance at The Indie On Main on Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Originally from Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Slivoskey and his family lived in Ridgeley from 2012-2017. He taught at Potomac State College as a professor in the physical education department.
Slivoskey kicked off his journey into stand-up comedy in 2019. He has taken the stage in venues across the country, including community theaters and open mics. He has performed at larger venues like the Palace Theatre in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, and the Laugh Factory in Hollywood, California, include with a group of comics who opened for Ken Jeong, also known as Mr. Chow from “The Hangover” film series.
His comedy focuses on pop culture, family dynamics, current events and the everyday oddities of life. “Much of my content centers on the absurdities that all of us are experiencing every day, whether it be the aging process, the check out line at Walmart or trying to navigate through life during a global pandemic,” Silvoskey said. “There is ridiculousness and mayhem all around us, and I aim to use satire to find all those inconsistencies that are driving us all mad. It is worth mentioning that my shows are family friendly, too.”
Slivoskey is also a freelance writer, teaching virtually and serving as a personal growth and development coach. He is also at work on a book that chronicles his travels and adventures to all 50 states and more than 50 countries. He splits his time between North Dakota and Utah as well as spending considerable time each year visiting his two oldest children, who attend university in England.
Students with an ID and military personnel are admitted for half price.
