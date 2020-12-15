CUMBERLAND — Tthe Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is providing tips on how families affected by Alzheimer’s disease can adapt holiday gatherings to make them safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are simple steps families can take to make the holidays enjoyable, safe and dementia-friendly for their loved one living with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., AFA president and CEO.
- Do not over-decorate. Too many flickering lights or decorations can lead to disorientation. Be aware of the person’s sensitivity to factors such as loud noises.
- Avoid safety hazards. Substitute electric candles for burning candles. Avoid fragile decorations or decorations that could be mistaken for edible treats, such as artificial fruit. Eliminate loose wires or floor clutter that can be fall hazard.
- Keep the person involved in the season. Playing favorite holiday music at a low volume, wrapping gifts, holiday puzzles, decorating cookies or going outside with a blanket and hot chocolate are activities that involve the person in the holiday season.
- Adapt past favorite traditions or create new ones.
- Make sure family/friends who will be part of the celebration understand the disease and if it has progressed since they last saw the person. Provide tips for communicating. Suggest appropriate gifts such as clothing that is easy to put on and remove.
- Maintain the person’s normal routine during celebrations.
- Connect with loved ones through technology. Use digital platforms to converse, play games, sing songs and open gifts together virtually.
- Practice COVID prevention protocol. Avoid hugging, shaking hands or any other close contact. Wash hands often or use hand sanitizer.
- Be positive. Focus on what you and the person can do and the pleasure of connecting in whatever form possible with family and friends.
Families who have questions or would like additional information can contact AFA’s Helpline at 866-232-8484 or visit www.alzfdn.org and speak with a licensed social worker. The helpline is open seven days a week.
