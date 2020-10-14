SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort Middle School will be closed Thursday after an employee reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, Mineral County Schools Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said in a news release Wednesday.
Per the release, contact tracing is currently underway. Thursday will be a distance learning day for all students.
County health Administrator A. Jay Root told the Times-News by email Wednesday afternoon that the case is a newly-reported one, and not among the 14 new cases reported Tuesday.
The county has seen at least 192 confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
