FROSTBURG — Members of the Frostburg Lions Club will collect children’s clothes June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Frostburg Freeze, 225 W. Main St. The collection will benefit the Children’s Clothes Closet, sponsored by Mountain City Church in Frostburg.
The Lions will collect and sort clothing as it is donated. Clothes should be clean and in good repair and packed in plastic bags. Sizes from newborn to teen are needed. Seasonal clothing is needed for next winter. All clothing is provided to those in need free of charge.
The collection goal is 1,000 pieces of children’s clothing.
The church is located at 19 Beall St. The entrance to the clothes closet is on the Charles Street side. It is open the first Thursday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
If someone has an emergency, staff can arrange to meet them and assist them with getting clothes. Call or text 484-995-7944 or call the Mountain City Church office at 301-689-6332.
For additional information, call 301-687-0212 or 301-689-6776. Financial donations can be mailed to Lions Kids Clothes, P.O. Box 371, Frostburg, MD 21532. All donations are tax deductible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.