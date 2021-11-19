FROSTBURG — After a lengthy hiatus, the Frostburg Museum is welcoming guests to its annual holiday open house and celebration of the days of Christmas past.
One of the most anticipated and beloved exhibits is the Santa suit worn by the late William Preston for more than 50 years.
“Mr. Preston was Santa for this community for more than 50 years, leading parades, visiting school and even homes. We are fortunate to have his famous Santa suit on loan from his daughter,” said Liz Eshelman.
Eshelman said the suit draws visitors each year, many eager to relive those treasured childhood memories and recall their own experiences with Frostburg’s famous Santa.
The Frostburg Museum is featuring a special collection of homemade musical houses that were created by Emma Brode. These are from the collection of Fay and Allen Stanton.
At the center of the main room in the museum stands a tree that features vintage ornaments from Ralph Bender. Some are emblazoned with his name in glitter.
Eshleman said the museum’s new location on Main Street provides more space for both exhibits and guests.
Eshleman said the museum is an excellent place to introduce visitors to the community and also allows residents to revisit memories. The museum also offers an extensive library to assist guests with historical and genealogical research.
The museum is open each Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and on Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m. During the Frostburg tree lighting celebration Nov. 28, the museum will be open from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
“We are looking forward to welcoming guests during the tree-lighting ceremony and hope they plan to come back and see what we have here,” Eshleman said. “Stop by and step back in time.”
