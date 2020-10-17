FROSTBURG — Frostburg’s mayor and City Council said Thursday there will not be a Halloween parade this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead there will be a walk Oct. 31 from noon to 2 p.m. on Water St. from City Place to the Price Fire Station.
“We are having Halloween this year, but things are going to be a little bit different. There won’t be a parade,” said Nina Forsythe, commissioner of water, parks and recreation. “The walk will be for all ages, for people to be in costume. There will be candy, pumpkins and more.”
The council’s expectation is that people wear face masks during the walk and be mindful of social distancing with people outside of their family.
Trick-or-treating, for city residents who want to participate, is also scheduled to take place that Saturday in the evening between 6 and 8 p.m.
Residents who are OK with trick-or-treaters coming by are asked to leave their front porch light on.
“So keeping safety in mind, neighborhoods organizing a trick-or-treating event should coordinate their schedule to coincide with that day and time,” said Forsythe. “That way it reduces the amount of time children are out trick-or-treating in the streets in costumes that can restrict their vision.”
The council also recommended looking into ways to deliver candy in a socially distanced manner and following CDC guidelines on how to conduct Halloween safely.
Some ways to deliver candy from a safe distance include using decorated PVC Piping, toy car tracks, drones or other electronic hands-off devices.
More information on Halloween festivities will be available on the city’s Facebook page.
