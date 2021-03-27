FROSTBURG — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state of Maryland last March, Frostburg State University was heading into its annual spring break. University officials quickly pivoted and, following the direction of the University System of Maryland, switched all of its classes to online learning for the remainder of the semester.
Many nonessential university staff worked remotely. The overall goal at Frostburg was to provide the most robust education experience it could for its students, while keeping the campus and community as safe as possible.
By the time fall 2020 arrived, students were welcomed back to campus with strict safety protocols in place. Residence halls were de-densified, with no more than one student in any room. The university offered regular on-campus COVID testing and a social compact was created for the campus community to adhere to health and safety protocols. FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk emailed weekly updates to the entire university community detailing the campus’ pandemic responses and actions. He also held regular online meetings with students, faculty and staff.
FSU offered blended schedules, courses offered in a combination of online and in-person format. In-person class meetings required masks and social distancing, and only a limited number of students were allowed in each classroom at any one time. Students and faculty with concerns about in-person classes were able to seek fully online options. In total, 30% of FSU classes were held fully online last fall. Spring semester classes are at similar proportions of blended and online.
End-of-the-semester reports showed that Frostburg’s undergraduate fall performance was “consistent with and even slightly exceeded the most recent pre-COVID semester, fall 2019,” according to Michael B. Mathias, FSU’s interim provost. About 33% of full-time undergraduates (1,158 students) were named to the dean’s list, earning a grade point average of 3.4 or better.
Faculty for intensive, hands-on classes, like Annie Danzi, an assistant professor of communication who teaches video production courses, quickly thought of creative ways to offer the same immersive experiences to their students.
“The nature of the discipline is very hands-on, interpersonal and technology dependent. ... We needed to find unique ways to keep our students engaged during remote learning,” said Danzi, who even assigned her Advanced Video Production class a project to create mini documentaries about their individual pandemic experiences. “I had several students create really beautiful, poignant films on their time in quarantine. The ability to create films together about this challenging time was good therapy for all of us.”
For more information on Frostburg State’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit www.frostburg.edu/spring2021.
